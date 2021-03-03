pNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.97 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $40.41 million and $20.97 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00791166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

PNT is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 72,402,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,201,367 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars.

