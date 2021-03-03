Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $351.09 on Major Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for $351.09 or 0.00699228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $15.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00482854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00074667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00079467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00486964 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

