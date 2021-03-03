PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.66. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 423,507 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.