PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.66. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 423,507 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.