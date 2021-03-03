PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 580,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,161,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The stock has a market cap of $420.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

