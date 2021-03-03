Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $538.69

Polypipe Group plc (LON:PLP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.69 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 561 ($7.33). Polypipe Group shares last traded at GBX 556 ($7.26), with a volume of 252,330 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polypipe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 538.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 45.20.

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

