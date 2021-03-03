PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches Market Cap of $20.53 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 125.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $208,837.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 436.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

