POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $504,914.87 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $504,914.87 and approximately $430.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

