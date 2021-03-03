Populous (PPT) Price Hits $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Populous has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $114.33 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.98 or 0.00781764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.