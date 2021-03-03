POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKX opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

