PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PostNL stock remained flat at $$4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. PostNL has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

