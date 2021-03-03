PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PostNL stock remained flat at $$4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. PostNL has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $4.30.
PostNL Company Profile
