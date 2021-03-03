PostNL’s (TNTFF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TNTFF remained flat at $$4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Get PostNL alerts:

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.