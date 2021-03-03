Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 654,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,197,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,378,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,068 shares of company stock valued at $709,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

