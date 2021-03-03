Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Premier worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

