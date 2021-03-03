Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after buying an additional 497,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 1.0% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 147,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

