Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,851 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,958. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.16. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

