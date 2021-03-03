Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,851 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Masimo stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,958. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.16. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.
In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
