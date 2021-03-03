Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $19.61 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.99. 1,847,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,895,889. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.