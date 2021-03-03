Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 830 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 2.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NVR by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock traded down $75.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,581.99. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,486.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,214.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

