Primecoin (XPM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,165.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $9,165.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,325,702 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

