Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $20,040,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of APD traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.01. 15,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,580. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.04 and its 200-day moving average is $281.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

