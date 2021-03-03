Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $185.13. 70,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,893. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

