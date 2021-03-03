Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,828. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.82.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

