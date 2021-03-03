Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Global Payments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Global Payments by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after buying an additional 136,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.85. 16,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,169. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.51. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,227 shares of company stock worth $15,032,241. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

