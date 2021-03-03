Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

NSC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.98. 20,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $264.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

