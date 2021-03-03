Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 96.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.19. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.