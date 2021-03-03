Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,151 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Commerce Bancshares worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,840,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

CBSH opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

