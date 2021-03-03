Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,832 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Trinseo worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Insiders sold a total of 84,558 shares of company stock worth $4,898,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

