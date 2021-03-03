Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seagen worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

