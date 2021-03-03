Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Federated Hermes worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

