Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232,157 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Uniti Group worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 263,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNIT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

