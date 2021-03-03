Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.42 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of American Financial Group worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2,030.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG stock opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

