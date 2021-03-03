Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.47 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Columbia Banking System worth $20,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

