Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.66 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 358,912 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,094,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 248,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 203,694 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $106,472.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,433 shares of company stock worth $1,285,594. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $992.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.