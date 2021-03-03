Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.74 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Diodes worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $810,295.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,056.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,908,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

