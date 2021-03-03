Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Signature Bank worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 131.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.24.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $231.15.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

