Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Rogers worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG stock opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.79 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.54.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,506 shares of company stock worth $3,811,745. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.