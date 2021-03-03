Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

