Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,383 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,032 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.