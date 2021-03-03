Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,727 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Kohl’s worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.