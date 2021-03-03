Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,009 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of ESCO Technologies worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

