Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,552 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Shake Shack worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.28, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,965 shares of company stock worth $36,273,116. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

