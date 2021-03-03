Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,168 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pool worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $330.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.99. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

