Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,675 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of The AES worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

