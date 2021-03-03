Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,933 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Merit Medical Systems worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 201.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

