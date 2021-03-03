Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kellogg worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

