Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $60.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFG. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. 8,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,024. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

