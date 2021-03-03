Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

