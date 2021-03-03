Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $241,939.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,947,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

