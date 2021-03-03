Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,745. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.