Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) dropped 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 948,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 605,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

PROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

In other Progenity news, COO Damon Silvestry bought 63,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,212,310 shares of company stock worth $13,856,950. 80.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

