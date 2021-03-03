Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after buying an additional 532,635 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.